There were some MAJOR fireworks last night in Michigan after the Wayne County Board of Canvassers — ie, Detroit’s votes — briefly deadlocked 2-2 along party lines and refused to certify the results of the presidential election:

According to The Detroit News, the poll books were out of balance:

And the chair of the Republican party in the state said, “The people of Michigan deserve to know what happened in Wayne County”:

President Trump responded that “The USA stands proud!” after their decision:

And the campaign called it “a huge win for election integrity!!”:

But, alas . . . the board later voted unanimously to certify the results in exchange for an audit of what went wrong:

There was much opposition to the earlier 2-2 vote, as you might imagine:

And reporters were digging up dirt on Republican members of the board:

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson was quick to dunk on the president after the flip-flop of the board:

And the Trump campaign’s Jenna Ellis ripped the decision, saying “America doesn’t yield to the mob!”

But even if the board didn’t change its decision, this was a moonshot. The next step would’ve been that the state would review the results and then would’ve most likely certified the election:

And the GOP legislature has previously said that they wouldn’t step in and award electors to President Trump anyway:

