https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/want-kamala-tomorrow-limbaugh-says-dems-dump-biden/

Joe Biden, if he becomes president, could be in more danger from his own party than any other enemy, suggests talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh.

It’s because the Democrats wanted an extremist in the White House, but knew a candidate like that could never win.

So they put an extremist on the ballot as vice president, behind Biden. In fact, Kamala Harris couldn’t even survive the Democratic primary, dropping out almost immediately, before any votes were cast.

But once Biden is elected and in office, he’s done, Limbaugh suggested.

TRENDING: New poll shows many Republicans say Trump ‘rightfully won’ election

“What I really believe is gonna happen… I don’t know when it’s gonna happen. Well, it can’t happen ’til after the election’s certified, and it can only happen if Biden ends up being certified as president. But I know what they want to do. They want to get rid of him as soon as they can. They have no intention of this guy serving a full four-year term.”

That very subject was a topic of conversation during the primary and general election season: what would the Democrats to if Biden, already 77, wasn’t able to serve. He’s had multiple bouts of mind-drift during speeches and interviews, sometimes forgetting where he is. Observers openly said dementia was evident.

His campaign season gaffes were legend.

Do you agree with Rush Limbaugh on this issue? 100% (29 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

But the conversation always revolved around the idea he likely would serve one term, not that Kamala Harris, the VP nominee, was experienced enough to take over.

After all, how could a Karl Marx fan be president of the U.S.?

Harris, in fact, just before the election posted a video reminding many of Marx’s famous tenet, written in 1875: “From each according to his ability, to each according to his needs.”

In the video on Twitter, Harris insists it’s government’s job to make sure “we all end up at the same place.”

See it:

There’s a big difference between equality and equity. pic.twitter.com/n3XfQyjLNe — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 1, 2020

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro said Harris is “openly making the argument that inequality of outcome is in and of itself inequity. Which is called communism.”

The California senator’s cartoon video features a white man and a black man gazing up at a mountain they were attempting to climb.

The men are given the same length rope, but the white man is standing by the end of his rope while the black man is at the bottom of a cliff and unable to reach his rope.

“So there’s a big difference between equality and equity. Equality suggests, ‘Oh, everyone should get the same amount,'” says Harris in the video.

“The problem with that, not everybody’s starting out from the same place. So if we’re all getting the same amount, but you started out back there and I started out over here – we could get the same amount, but you’re still going to be that far back behind me. It’s about giving people the resources and the support they need, so that everyone can be on equal footing, and then compete on equal footing. Equitable treatment means we all end up at the same place.”

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the chairman of the House Republican Conference Committee, tweeted that Harris’ video “sounds just like Karl Marx.”

“A century of history has shown where that path leads,” she wrote. “We all embrace equal opportunity, but government-enforced equality of outcomes is Marxism.”

Limbaugh continued, “‘Boy Rush, that sounds like you really think they’re mean.’ Mean? That doesn’t get close. These people are brutal. These people, they don’t have any compassion or concern. Plugs served his purpose. They think. They hope. Now it’s time for Plugs to be an even better soldier and vanish.

“‘Get back to the basement. We’ll take care of you, Plugs. Don’t sweat it. We’ll make sure nothing happens to Hunter. But get out of there.’ They don’t want to wait. They’ve got their prototype. They got Kommie. They got Kommie waiting in the wings. There was no way… Do you know how they’re salivating? There was no way Kommie was ever gonna get elected to anything.”

Limbaugh said that’s why the investigations into Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, and his various dealings with foreign governments while his father was vice-president – all apparently for profit – will be back soon.

He noted National Review suddenly is “trashing” Biden’s socialism.

“I did predict this. If you’ve noticed, the Hunter Biden news is out there now, and the Rasputin guy at Twitter [Jack Dorsey] … Did you hear about this? He admitted under oath yesterday that it was a mistake to block the New York Post story. For six weeks! They discover this now? Of course they admit this now, after the election is over.

“‘Yeah,’ the Rasputin guy says, ‘we kind of looked at this and we think that, well, yeah, we shouldn’t have done it,’ and I want to know if the guy was under oath when he first gave the reason for doing it because he said the New York Post was trafficking in news that couldn’t be proved, and whatever excuse they gave. So what is the reason now for allowing the Hunter Biden news to flow freely?” Limbaugh said.

“Here’s the answer to it. Joe Biden is a placeholder. He has always been a placeholder. … I have said what the left wants is something they could not achieve. They could never have run Kamala Harris as the nominee — and she couldn’t have won the nomination on her own, by the way. She tried. Do you know that Kommie got out of the race before the first votes were even cast? She did. She couldn’t raise any money, and so she got out. She tried.”

He said Democrats wanted someone of her leftist attitude in the White House but were blocked by the election.

“So what do they do? They go for the old war horse, the guy that’s been there 47 years — a standard-issue, as-typical-as-you-could-get prototype one — a Washington, inside-the-Beltway politician named Joe Biden. They run him as the nominee, anti-Trump, but they don’t run him. They keep him in the basement, and then they run all these election games instead. That’s where they spent the get-out-the-vote money. They didn’t get out the vote. They spent their money rigging the election in places that they targeted and knew they would have to get — Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin — and so Biden’s elected.”

Limbaugh said the leftists will “all of a sudden” find a reason to look into Joe Biden and Hunter and the ChiComs, because “they want Kamala in there tomorrow.”

He said Harris would be the “historic” first woman president.

“See, if anything were to happen that would gently give Joe Biden a shove toward an early exit, it would not be the worst thing in the world,” he said. “It’s exactly what they want, ladies and gentlemen. So let’s keep a sharp eye. Let’s keep a sharp eye on how the Never Trumpers and how some of the others and the Democrats treat Sleepy Joe going forward.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

