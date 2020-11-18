https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/18/this-is-insane-john-brennan-says-biden-will-need-to-repair-the-damage-of-what-trumps-done-in-the-middle-east-video/

Former CIA Director John Brennan, who served in that role while Barack Obama was the president, has made it clear over the last four years that he abhors President Trump. But Brennan now has hope of returning to what he considers “normal.” Don’t be drinking anything when you click “play” on this video:

Wait, really?

It’s like the Obama-era intel officials can’t wait to get back to the way things used to be — and you know what that means:

It’s obviously too much for the mainstream media to ask Brennan that question.

