https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/18/this-is-insane-john-brennan-says-biden-will-need-to-repair-the-damage-of-what-trumps-done-in-the-middle-east-video/

Former CIA Director John Brennan, who served in that role while Barack Obama was the president, has made it clear over the last four years that he abhors President Trump. But Brennan now has hope of returning to what he considers “normal.” Don’t be drinking anything when you click “play” on this video:

.@JohnBrennan: Biden will need to “repair the damage” of “Donald Trump’s actions on Middle East policies.” pic.twitter.com/eLIJ254C0B — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 18, 2020

Wait, really?

Need to repair all that peace that was brokered. — Ashley M (@AshLMcC) November 18, 2020

How dare he sign a million peace deals smh https://t.co/JdipzjwKcL — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) November 18, 2020

Yeah, all those historic peace deals are a real problem, aren’t they? https://t.co/wxLt7bZBFP — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) November 18, 2020

It’s like the Obama-era intel officials can’t wait to get back to the way things used to be — and you know what that means:

Aka: we need to go back into a state of war in the Middle East. — J (@thepres2032) November 18, 2020

Struggling to see how any objective minded person could take such buffoonery seriously. Damage done in the Middle East?! You mean like historic peace deals, a routing of ISIS, and a scaling back of war? https://t.co/K8He9yBnog — Derek “Unity” Brown (@Derek_esq) November 18, 2020

How dare he bring peace to the Middle East — 🦃Jed Hogan🍁 (@jed_hogan6) November 18, 2020

You mean like peace deals breaking out between Israel and a bunch of muslim countries? https://t.co/Iar4iDVJ94 — RBe (@RBPundit) November 18, 2020

All that peace. Very damaging. https://t.co/92FNPRdH8Q — Matt Margolis (@mattmargolis) November 18, 2020

This is insane. Typical orange man bad argument. His Middle East policies are arguably the best part of his administration. https://t.co/nrGlLWx57s — Jamie George (@JamieGeorge93) November 18, 2020

“Donald Trump actually succeeded at bringing Israel to the peace table with several Arab states. That is unacceptable. Our policy demands endless war.” – @JohnBrennan probably. https://t.co/JxMNgDSP4y — Brian Almon 🇺🇸 (@brianalmon) November 18, 2020

More bombings and interventions on the way! — FreeSpeech (@LibertasLogos) November 18, 2020

✅ Destroyed the ISIS caliphate

✅ Took down Qasem Soleimani/Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi

✅ Severely limited Iran’s ability to fund terrorism through maximum pressure strategy

✅ Achieved historic peace deals between Israel and key Arab countries. The “experts” call that “damage.” https://t.co/Aga5lYfsHL — John Cooper (@thejcoop) November 18, 2020

So bring on the war? They must love it… who’s getting paid? https://t.co/BBOQJOSzPd — Colorado RedTraci (@goptraci) November 18, 2020

It’s obviously too much for the mainstream media to ask Brennan that question.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

