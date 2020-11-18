https://thinkamericana.com/more-than-100-dominion-software-employees-do-this-following-revelation-of-election-fraud/

There are some things that a company can do that makes them look really suspicious and even guilty.

When you’re heavily in the public eye and going through a scandal, the best thing to do is not do things that look suspicious because they’re only going to draw attention.

Too bad for them, but that’s exactly what Dominion employees are doing right now, trying to hide.

Since the election, more than 100 of Dominion’s 243 employees have deleted their LinkedIn profiles on the social media platform. Why would they feel the need to delete their profiles all of a sudden? What are they trying to hide?

Maybe they’re trying to hide their involvement and hoping they’ll be overlooked. Maybe they are trying to find another job because they know what’s coming and they don’t even want to be associated with the company.

Umm why are all the Dominion people deleting their profiles on LinkedIn AND looks like all their software engineers are in Serbia. Nothing could go wrong 🥴 pic.twitter.com/TUfkSvzo0Z — Rosie memos (@almostjingo) November 17, 2020

Do you want to know what this really reminds me of? Enron.

Now we really have no idea what’s going on inside the company right now, but it could be just as big of a scandal.

For those not familiar with Enron, they were an energy trading company that had been committing fraud for years while the CEO and Chairman, the “smartest guys in the room” both stuffed their pockets.

In a summary from American Historama,

The Enron Scandal surfaced in October 2001 when it was revealed that America’s seventh-largest company was involved in corporate corruption and accounting fraud. The scandal surrounding the Enron energy company included political implications due to Enron’s close links with the White House, the Deregulation of ENRON allowing the corporation to operate largely free from US government scrutiny, misrepresentation in earnings reports, a fraudulent ‘energy crisis’ and embezzlement undertaken by ENRON Executives. The Enron scandal eventually led to the bankruptcy of the corporation together with and the dissolution of the auditing company Arthur Andersen. ENRON shareholders lost $74 billion leading up to its bankruptcy, and its employees lost their jobs and billions in pension benefits. Enron CEO Jeff Skilling was sentenced to 24 years, former CEO Kenneth Lay died before serving time.

I remember when the Enron scandal went down. Now, this isn’t the same thing as Enron in that they’re not lying to investors and running a Ponzi scheme basically, not that we know of anyway. But is of the same caliber and just as scandalous.

