https://summit.news/2020/11/18/top-virologist-the-worst-thing-you-can-do-is-make-the-vaccine-compulsory/
About The Author
Related Posts
California Democrats Preparing To Descend on Georgia for Senate Races
November 17, 2020
Like Sloe Joe and Fast Kamala, Leftist Law School Deans Mum on Supreme Court Packing Question
October 12, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy