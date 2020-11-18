https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-first-lady-to-spend-thanksgiving-at-white-house_3583887.html
President Donald Trump will be spending Thanksgiving at the White House with First Lady Melania Trump. The first lady’s spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, confirmed the plans late Tuesday in a “Holiday Scheduling Update” on Twitter. President Trump and his family usually attend an annual event at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, on Thanksgiving. A request for comment to the Trump Organization about whether the event is being held this year was not immediately returned. Trump last year traveled to Afghanistan to visit American troops there. The president praised members of the military at Bagram Airfield and highlighted the forces that killed Iraqi terrorist Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. “American warriors hunted him down and executed in a masterful raid, and they punched his ticket to hell,” Trump said. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden told reporters this week that he and his family plan on holding a small gathering because of advice from …