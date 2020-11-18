https://www.oann.com/u-s-housing-finance-regulator-adopts-new-capital-rule-for-fannie-mae-freddie-mac/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=u-s-housing-finance-regulator-adopts-new-capital-rule-for-fannie-mae-freddie-mac

November 18, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Housing giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac would have to raise over $200 billion in new capital to fall in line with a new capital rule finalized Wednesday by their regulator.

The new rule from the Federal Housing Finance Agency places bank-like capital requirements on the pair, and was seen as a key step in preparing the two to eventually leave government control and return to operating as private companies.

(Reporting by Pete Schroeder; editing by Diane Craft)

