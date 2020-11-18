https://www.oann.com/u-s-travel-restrictions-at-canada-mexico-borders-set-to-be-extended-until-dec-21-official/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=u-s-travel-restrictions-at-canada-mexico-borders-set-to-be-extended-until-dec-21-official

November 18, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States’ land borders with Canada and Mexico are expected to remain closed to non-essential travel until at least Dec. 21 amid a rising number of American coronavirus cases, a U.S. Homeland Security Department official told Reuters.

The current restrictions expire on Nov. 21 and the three countries are expected to approve another 30-day extension, the official said. The United States remains one of the worst-affected countries in the world.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

