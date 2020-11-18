https://nationalfile.com/video-alex-jones-nick-fuentes-lead-stop-the-steal-rally-at-georgia-state-capitol/

Radio and television host Alex Jones and paleoconservative livestreamer Nick Fuentes appeared in Atlanta, Georgia to lead a Stop The Steal Rally at the State Capitol on Wednesday, and both men received a hero’s welcome from the patriotic Americans gathered in attendance.

Jones arrived in the trademark InfoWars armored vehicle and told supporters via megaphone, “We’re not going to let them steal this great state.”

America First and Infowars at GA State Capital #StopTheSteal pic.twitter.com/Hui3SXqCJM — Greg Reese (@gregreese) November 18, 2020

“We’re not gonna let ’em steal this great state!” AJ on the ground in Georgia! Calls for huge rally this Saturday! pic.twitter.com/ourphJxy37 — Adan Salazar (@AdanSalazarWins) November 18, 2020

READ MORE: ‘GOD IS ON OUR SIDE’: Crowd Erupts In Applause During Nick Fuentes Speech At Million MAGA March

Jones and Fuentes then led the crowd inside the capitol building.

Inside the Georgia State Capitol now, with Alex Jones leading the group of Trump supporters as they file in past security #Atlanta #Georgia #Georgians pic.twitter.com/nQeYglgRQC — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) November 18, 2020

“This is a major moment, you guys are the literal vanguard” Alex Jones rallying the crowd of Trump supporters gathered inside the Georgia State Capitol #Atlanta #Georgia #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/TNUK35tDDw — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) November 18, 2020

After leaving the building, Jones continued to speak to the crowd via megaphone.

Alex Jones leading the crowd outside as they continue to call for a special session of the Georgia State Legislature for the 2020 Election #Georgia #Atlanta #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/J732q4db2v — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) November 18, 2020

Jones also appeared in Maricopa County, Arizona in November to lead a protest for fair elections:

“You have awakened the sleeping giant,” Jones told the crowd over a handheld megaphone. “Burn in hell Joe Biden, burn in hell Bill Gates, burn in hell Fauci, America is awake and we are never backing down, and I want to salute these amazing people out here today in defiance of tyranny, you are amazing.” Jones also led citizens in a chant of “Biden for prison” before noting that the current situation is just as crucial to to the preservation of the United States of America as the Colonial Revolution in 1776. “America is fighting for its life, and the moment we are in is just as important as 1776, July Fourth,” Jones stated. We’re watching you leftist scum, and we are fully aware of what you have done, and you have summoned your own destruction,” Jones thundered. “The enemy fears 1776, they fear you, they fear freedom, they fear justice.”

A larger rally in Georgia is planned for this Saturday.

