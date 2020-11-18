http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/pYMGpbbljq4/warnocks-wright-stuff-2.php

I’ve been saying for a while now that Georgia Democratic Senate candidate Raphael Warnock revives the spirit of Jeremiah Wright and reveals the true spirit of the Democratic Party. Warnock is the perfectest herald of the spirit.

The Washington Free Beacon has assigned reporter Alana Goodman to the Warnock beat in advance of the Georgia Senate runoff in January. From her most recent discovery in the Warnock archive we can adapt a phrase: Choose ye the candidate!

I choose Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.

