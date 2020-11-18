https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/watch-gov-cuomo-flips-reporter-says-schools-wont-closing-minutes-later-mayor-de-blasio-announces/

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo snapped at Wall Street Journal reporter Jimmy Vielkind for asking if schools in NYC were going to be closing and insisted that they were not.

Minutes later, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that they are.

The confrontation, and near hissy fit from Cuomo, took place during a press conference on Wednesday.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) mocks and argues with a reporter during a testy exchange about school openings.

“What are you talking about?” Cuomo snapped at Vielkind before mocking him. “Follow the facts!”

The reporter stated that he, and many parents, are confused about the plan.

“I’ll tell you what, Jimmy. They’re not confused. You’re confused,” Cuomo added. “Read the law and you won’t be confused.”

Cuomo insisted that schools would be open, and was so intense that another reporter popped in to defend Vielkind’s question.

“I don’t really care what you think. Of course, you agree with him, because you’re in the same business with him,” Cuomo ranted.

Soon after the fiery exchange, de Blasio made his announcement that they will, in fact, be closing.

