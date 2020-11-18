http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/gCW_NSHNh60/

A university vice president went on a tirade against the Republican members of the Wayne County, Michigan, board of canvassers on Tuesday after they refused to certify the disputed results of the November 3 election.

Edward “Ned” Staebler blasted Monica Palmer and William Hartmann, the two Republicans who make up half of the board.

Hey guys, Please Watch @NedStaebler — a Wayne County Board Member of Canvassers stuff in a locker @HartmannDude and @monicaspalmer — the two members that refused to certify the ballots for the county…pic.twitter.com/iGl3LSf3Sw — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 18, 2020

Staebler said, before the canvassers changed their minds:

I’m not going to try to change your mind. I just want to let you know that the Trump stink, the stain of racism that you, William Hartmann and Monica Palmer, have just covered yourself in, is going to follow you throughout history. Your grandchildren are going to think of you like Bull Connor or George Wallace.

Staebler was referring to two Democrat segregationists.

“When you try to sleep tonight, millions of people around the world now” will know their names, he argued, calling them “completely racist.”

He concluded, “Lord knows, when you go to meet your maker, your soul is going to be very, very warm.”

Hartmann thanked him for his statement.

Staebler is the vice president of economic development for Wayne State University, a school located in Detroit. His LinkedIn account stated he is also President and CEO of TechTown, which he billed as “Detroit’s most established business incubator/accelerator.”

Employed there since 2011, Staebler made $220,694 in 2017, according to the university’s website.

Staebler’s Twitter account says he lives in Ann Arbor, which is located in Washtenaw County. That is confirmed by details found at Nuwber.com.

Ann Arbor, home to the University of Michigan, is an upscale community. The Zestimate for Staebler’s home is $1.148 million, according to Zillow.

Meanwhile, a man named William M. Davis stated his position as Detroit Police Commissioner, and the city website identified him as representing District 7.

User “XiON” / YouTube

“I am appalled at the actions of these two so-called Republicans. I would say that you all are confederates,” he said, “you all are not Republicans.”

“I will personally see to it that if we have to pay for— if Wayne County has to pay for anything, you two should have to pay for it, and you should be charged,” Davis said.

He said he wants to have “ethics charges” brought up on both canvassers.

“We’re no longer should to sit around and let white people take advantage of black people. Your day is coming,” he said, his eyes getting big. “Have a good day.”

