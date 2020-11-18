https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/water-cannon-used-german-covid-protesters/

(CBS NEWS) — BERLIN — Demonstrations by opponents of the German government’s coronavirus policy escalated on Wednesday with police using water cannons to break up the protests and making at least 200 arrests, according to Berlin’s police force.

As lawmakers in the German parliament voted to amend the country’s Infection Protection Act, which lays out the restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19, thousands were protesting in the capital, accusing the government of using the law to curtail basic rights and establish a “corona dictatorship.”

While Germany has not imposed a nationwide lockdown, all state and local governments have imposed restrictions on travel and leisure activities and closed non-essential businesses. Schools and nurseries remain open. Masks are required in all public places across the country, also per state laws.

