https://amgreatness.com/2020/11/17/gop-board-of-canvassers-members-in-wayne-county-mi-cave-after-first-refusing-to-certify-2020-election-results/

The Board of Canvassers in Wayne County, Michigan, which contains the city of Detroit, were unable to certify the results of the Nov. 3 election after board members deadlocked in a 2-2 vote, but later in the evening, the board revoted and certified the election results.

“Based on what I saw and went through in poll books in this canvass, I believe that we do not have complete and accurate information in those poll books,” board chairwoman Monica Palmer, a Republican, said following the initial vote, according to the Detroit News.

Trump attorney Sidney Powell appeared on Newsmax Tuesday night to comment on the short-lived development.

The two Board members who at first refused to certify the race for Biden were hammered by leftists on Twitter, who accused them of being racists and fascists.

Monica Palmer & William Hartmann refuse to certify election results in Wayne County pic.twitter.com/6YOt4xJHNg — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) November 18, 2020

In a stunning development later in the evening, the two Republicans changed their minds and voted to certify.

AP reported:

Michigan’s largest county reversed course and unanimously certified its presidential election results Tuesday night after Republicans first blocked the move in a party-line vote that threatened to temporarily stall official approval of Democrat Joe Biden’s win in the state. The Wayne County Board of Canvassers acted after the 2-2 tie was condemned by Democrats, election experts and the meeting’s online spectators as a dangerous attempt to overthrow the will of voters.

The board met after days of unsuccessful litigation filed by Republican poll challengers and President Donald Trump’s allies.

The board also called on Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson to conduct an audit of the precincts in the county that inexplicably did not match.

According to some on Twitter, the Republicans’ change of heart was a “spectacular cave.”

Wayne County election officials spectacularly caved under political pressure. In a matter of hours, Wanye County went from “We unable to certify because more people voted than were signed into to vote” to “Eh, looks good enough for government work.” You can’t make this up! 😂 — The Election Wizard🧙‍♂️ (@Wizard_Predicts) November 18, 2020

According to The Post Millennial’s Ian Miles Cheong, the Republicans were intimidated into caving.

All the left has to do to get what it wants is to threaten people with violence, et voila, people cave because they care about their lives and health. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 18, 2020

One America News Network’s Jack Posobiec said “Any official who stands up for the rule of law” gets the “far-left hate mob treatment.”

Any state official who stands up for the rule of law in this is getting the entire far-left hate mob and media treatment. And the party isn’t backing them. Just reality now. — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 18, 2020

Earlier Tuesday, Mich. Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey shot down efforts by conservative groups to persuade legislative Republicans to decide the election for Trump.

“That’s not going to happen,” Shirkey, R-Clarklake, said in an interview with Bridge Michigan.

MICHIGAN. State Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey (R) says Joe Biden is President-elect and that the Republican-majority state legislature will not award the state’s electoral votes to Pres Trump: “Not going to happen.”https://t.co/ICD3YmA2il — Politics1.com (@Politics1com) November 17, 2020

He noted state law awards electors to the winner of the state’s popular vote. And Biden won the state by more than 146,000 votes, according to unofficial results. “We are going to follow the law and follow the process,” he said. “I do believe there’s reason to go slow and deliberate as we evaluate the allegations that have been raised.”

“Good grief. He should be impeached for stupidity or ignorance of law,” tweeted Trump attorney Sidney Powell. “Trump won this election in a landslide.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

