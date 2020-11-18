https://www.theblaze.com/good-morning-mug-club/copy-edit-did-democrats-dox-to-silence-new-evidence-of-michigan-election-irregularities

Steven reviews the threats against Republicans in Wayne County, Michigan, and then gives a comprehensive look at voting irregularities in Nevada and Pennsylvania. He then examines the latest news on new COVID-19 vaccines and Joe Biden’s record of being against everything that made Operation Warp Speed possible.

