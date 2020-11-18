https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/rudy-giuliani-says-votes-sent-country-counted-company-venezuela-video/

Rudy Giuliani made a stunning claim on the Lou Dobbs show on Wednesday. He said that the votes from 28 states were sent outside the country to Germany and Spain to be counted by Smartmatic.

Smartmatic, according to Giuliani, was created in Venezuela for the purpose of rigging elections.

Giuliani goes on to claim that some high ranking people at Dominion, the Smartmatic affiliated voter software company, are known supporters of Antifa.

This is explosive stuff. Stay with this video all the way through or skip to the 6 minute mark:

Foreign Election Involvement:@RudyGiuliani says votes in 28 states were sent to Germany and Spain to be counted by Smartmatic #MAGA #AmericaFirst #Dobbs pic.twitter.com/fmSJdwvFq8 — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) November 18, 2020

Sure enough, Giuliani is right about the paper trail on this company.

This report is from the Wall Street Journal in 2006:

U.S. Authorities Probe How Smartmatic Won Venezuela Election Pact Federal investigators are looking into whether Smartmatic Corp., a voting-machine company whose equipment is used widely in the U.S. and abroad, paid bribes to win a Venezuela election contract in 2004. Smartmatic’s actions already are under a separate investigation by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S., which reviews foreign acquisitions to see if they pose national-security concerns. In 2005, Smartmatic, which is owned by Venezuelan investors who split their time between Caracas and Boca Raton, Fla., purchased a U.S. voting-machine company, Sequoia Voting Systems Inc. Cfius is looking at whether that acquisition should be reversed on national-security grounds. At the same time, the Justice Department has been conducting a probe of Smartmatic for possible violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and recently started looking at possible tax evasion as well, said two individuals familiar with the case. The Justice Department has informed Cfius representatives from U.S. agencies about their inquiry, these people said.

The liberal media has gone into defense mode over the election results and is calling any questions nothing more than conspiracy theory.

Does the Wall Street Journal print conspiracy theories?

