https://www.oann.com/wirecard-creditors-claim-at-least-12-5-billion-euros/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=wirecard-creditors-claim-at-least-12-5-billion-euros

November 18, 2020

MUNICH (Reuters) – Creditors to the collapsed German payments company Wirecard are making claims of at least 12.5 billion euros ($14.85 billion), a German court said on Wednesday.

The claims to the Wirecard holding company were made at a meeting of creditors and the company’s insolvency administrator in Munich.

(Reporting by Joern Poltz; Writing by Tom Sims; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

