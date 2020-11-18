https://thepostmillennial.com/wisconsin-blm-leader-arrested-following-rape-investigation

A prominent Black Lives Matter leader in Milwaukee, Wisc. has been arrested on suspicion of rape following a sex crime investigation.

Frank David Sensabaugh, a 39-year-old rapper who goes by “Frank Nitty,” was arrested by Milwaukee police on suspicion of felony third-degree sexual assault on Monday night. He filmed the arrest on Facebook live.

Sensabaugh rose to prominence as a BLM activist following the death of George Floyd. He organized and led numerous protests in Milwaukee, Kenosha and other cities.

During his arrest, his son takes over the recording. As Sensabaugh is placed in the police car, a scuffle off-camera occurred between his friend and a police officer.

“I don’t have any cash on me, so I would appreciate if someone would put some on my books,” he told his supporters before signing off.

Past booking photos of BLM activist Frank David Sensabaugh

Sensabaugh has a criminal history that includes drug manufacturing charges and driving with a revoked license. According to Wisconsin public records, he owes over $92,000 in back child support. In August he was arrested for disorderly conduct after leading a group to block traffic on a highway in Indiana.

On Aug. 24, he was part of a BLM protest that marched on private property in rural Michigan. The incident resulted in an exchange of crossfire. One protester was injured.

“White supremacists … if you point your guns at us, you will die,” Sensabaugh said in a livestream video at the time.

He is currently being held at the Milwaukee County Jail and his bail is set at $50,000.



