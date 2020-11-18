https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/wisconsin-elections-commission-seeing-trumps-recount-objections-trying-change-recount-manual-emergency-meeting-tonight-make-objections-harder-make/

Breaking tonight from Andrew Hitt, the Chairman of the Republican Party of Wisconsin:

“The Wisconsin Elections Commission, after seeing President Trump’s recount petition and objections, is trying to change the recount manual at an emergency meeting tonight at 6 pm to make objections harder to make,” Hitt said.

“This must be stopped.” he added.

As reported earlier, the Trump campaign announced Wednesday that it has filed for a recount in two Wisconsin counties, Milwaukee and Dane.

The campaign said it paid a three million dollar filing fee for the recount in the two counties, which the state has acknowledged receiving. A statewide recount would cost about $7.9 million.

The deadline for filing is 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Now Wisconsin elections officials are trying to change the recount manual at the last minute to make it harder for Trump’s legal team to make objections!

