Typical for Democrats… they broke the rules, so now they’re trying to change the rules.
They’re running scared now. https://t.co/QzDdHDpMpK
— Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) November 19, 2020
BREAKING: WI Elections Commission, after seeing President Trump’s recount petition and objections, is trying to change the recount manual at an emergency meeting tonight at 6 pm to make objections harder to make. This must be stopped.
— Andrew Hitt (@AndrewHittGOP) November 18, 2020
Look at this in Wisconsin! A day AFTER the election, Biden receives a dump of 143,379 votes at 3:42AM, when they learned he was losing badly. This is unbelievable! pic.twitter.com/nhiLMmyHBn
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2020