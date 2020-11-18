https://www.oann.com/wonder-woman-1984-heading-to-hbo-max-and-theaters-on-christmas-day/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=wonder-woman-1984-heading-to-hbo-max-and-theaters-on-christmas-day
November 19, 2020
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Superhero movie “Wonder Woman 1984” will debut in theaters and on AT&T Inc’s HBO Max streaming service on Christmas Day, The Hollywood Reporter and other media outlets reported on Wednesday.
The film’s release had been delayed several times due to the coronavirus pandemic.
