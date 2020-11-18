https://www.oann.com/wonder-woman-1984-heading-to-hbo-max-and-theaters-on-christmas-day/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=wonder-woman-1984-heading-to-hbo-max-and-theaters-on-christmas-day

FILE PHOTO: Cast member Gal Gadot poses at the premiere of “Wonder Woman” in Los Angeles, California U.S., May 25, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

November 19, 2020

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Superhero movie “Wonder Woman 1984” will debut in theaters and on AT&T Inc’s HBO Max streaming service on Christmas Day, The Hollywood Reporter and other media outlets reported on Wednesday.

The film’s release had been delayed several times due to the coronavirus pandemic.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Chris Reese)

