China’s President Xi Jinping speaks during a CEO Dialogue forum via video link, ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders’ summit, hosted by APEC Malaysia, November 19, 2020. APEC CEO DIALOGUES MALAYSIA 2020/via REUTERS TV

November 19, 2020

BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday that China must rely on a growth model driven by innovation while continuing to deepen so-called supply-side reforms.

Xi also called for stronger policy coordination among international communities, saying globalisation is “irreversible” and that China will not engage in “de-coupling”.

Xi made the comments in a keynote speech delivered via video at the APEC CEO Dialogues, ahead of a leaders’ virtual summit on the future Of international Cooperation on Friday.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao and Lusha Zhang; Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

