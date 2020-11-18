https://www.theblaze.com/news/cenk-uygur-rails-against-biden-prosecute-trump

Cenk Uygur, founder and host of “The Young Turks,” bitterly blasted former Vice President Joe Biden after Biden reportedly said that he hopes to avoid any attempt to prosecute President Donald Trump.

According to a recent NBC News report, multiple sources close to Biden’s team say he’s reluctant to launch an investigation into Trump, worrying that such a move will increase the growing divide between American Democrats and Republicans.

In a video published Tuesday, Uygur said, “The historical context all led to the conclusion that Biden was going to do this. The Obama-Biden administration, as soon as they got into office, said, ‘We look forward, we don’t look backwards.’ Well, that’s a great relief to all the criminals, because all the crimes are in the past, not in the future. … That’s why Obama didn’t hold Bush and Cheney accountable for breaking several laws, including torture and warrantless wiretapping.”

Uygur added, “Who are you going to unify with, QAnon? Fifty percent of the Republican Party believes that the Democratic Party is led by child molesters. Fifty percent. And who leads the Democratic Party now? Joe Biden does. So, he’s like, ‘I want to unite with the people who called me a child molester.’ Why would you do that? That makes no sense at all.”

Ana Kasparian, “Young Turks” co-host, added, “If you care about protecting our democratic processes, which Donald Trump has worked very hard to dismantle, wouldn’t you want to look into that? Wouldn’t you want to investigate that? They’re trying to steal the election from Biden right now as we speak. But no — we’ve got to unify. As if that’s ever going to happen.”

Uygur pointed out that Biden is only shooting himself in the foot if he opts to avoid conflict with Trump, whom Uygur says has a “death lock” on the minds of Republicans:

Is it going to work? That if Biden just wants to move on from Trump, that Trump will go, ‘Oh, OK, yeah, sure, let’s move on,’ and then all the Republicans in the country will say, ‘Oh, no, we don’t care about Trump any more, even though he can decide unilaterally whether we win or lose our primaries, whether we keep our power or not?’ [Trump] hasn’t lost that power at all. Ninety-three percent of Republicans voted for him, and he has an absolute death lock on their minds. It’s not the Republican Party — it’s the Trump Party. Wakey, wakey, Joe Biden. Trump is not going to go away.







