CBP officers seized more than 580 pounds of methamphetamine at a Texas border crossing from Mexico. The officers found the drugs in a commercial shipment at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility.

CBP Office of Field Operations officers assigned to the Pharr, Texas, international cargo facility on November 13 observed a tractor-trailer approaching for entry into the United States from Mexico. The officers referred the driver to a secondary inspection area for additional processing, according to information obtained from CBP officials in South Texas.

The officers utilized a non-intrusive imaging system to examine the trailer and found anomalies in the trailer, officials reported. Officers removed the shipment of fresh broccoli and conducted a physical search of the trailer. The trailer led to the discovery of hidden compartments in the floor of the trailer.

Opening the compartments led to the recovery of 330 packages of drugs later determined to be methamphetamine. Officials estimate the 581 pounds of meth to be worth $11,618,000, the report states.

CBP seized the tractor-trailer and the drugs and referred the case to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.

Officials did not disclose any information about the driver’s nationality or what was done with him.

“Our officers working at the commercial facility in Pharr accomplished this discovery of methamphetamine through an effective use of all available tools and resources. These narcotics did not cross the border and will never inflict harm on our communities,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/ Anzalduas Port of Entry in a written statement.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX, Parler @BobPrice, and Facebook.

