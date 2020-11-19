https://www.lifenews.com/2020/11/19/abortion-is-the-leading-cause-of-death-during-the-coronavirus-killing-37-million-worldwide/

250,000. That’s the number of Americans who have died from the coronavirus despite the best efforts of President Donald Trump, frontline medical workers and Americans doing what they can to protect themselves and others.

It’s a heartbreaking number — no one ever wants to see someone die from a disease, virus or medical condition. And scientists, doctors, nurses and other people in the medical field have worked furiously to find a vaccine and develop treatments to help patients recover and recover more quickly.

But it’s also a number that deserves some perspective.

As people have sacrificed worldwide — losing businesses and jobs, closing schools and churches, distancing, wearing masks etc. — the abortion industry hasn’t taken a break anywhere around the world and especially not in the United States. Even while frontline medical workers were desperate for more PPEs, abortions clinics remained open and hogged those previous resources throughout the crisis, putting both mothers’ and unborn babies’ lives at risk while actual medical facilities closed to protect their patients.

As a result, abortion remains the leading cause of death in both the United States and worldwide.

While 250,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus and 1,358,413 have died worldwide, those tragic numbers pale in comparison to the number of babies killed in abortions. The number of unborn babies who died in the U.S. and internationally from abortions far surpasses both.

Based on Worldometer abortion statistics, there were an average of around 3.5 million abortions per month in the world so far in 2020. That means that approximately 37,709,161 unborn babies were aborted this year. At a clip of 125,000 abortions on babies every day, that means the same number of babies have been killed in abortions in just 11 days as the number of people worldwide who have died in total from the coronavirus. No death is better or worse than another and every human being has the exact same right to life, but the comparison is staggering.

In the United States, there are over an estimated 2,465 babies who die in abortions daily, according to estimates from the Alan Guttmacher Institute. That means, as of today, 796,438 babies have been killed in abortions — more than three times the number of Americans who have died from the coronavirus. But there is not the same nationwide attention on their deaths as their is COVID.

These abortions did not destroy “pregnancies” or blobs of tissue or clumps of cells. They destroyed unique, living human beings – unborn babies with their own separate DNA and almost certainly a beating heart. This is basic biology, and abortionists themselves admit that abortions kill human beings.

Whether from the coronavirus or abortion or another cause, every death marks the end of a unique, valuable human life that can never be replaced. And how much more tragic deaths are when they are preventable. People all across the world made sacrifices to save people from dying from COVID-19. If only more would do the same for unborn babies.

