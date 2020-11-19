http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/brF_9-jwkT4/
Seventy-three percent of Joe Biden’s 126,649 vote margin gain in Pennsylvania, compared to Hillary Clinton’s performance in 2016, came from the seven counties and one city in Pennsylvania that received more than $18 million from the Mark Zuckerberg-funded Center for Technology and Civic Life (CTCL) “safe elections” project.
The CTCL provided more than $18 million in “safe elections” grants between September 1 and October 31 to at least seven counties and one city in Pennsylvania: $10 million to the City of Philadelphia, $2.5 million to Chester County (suburban Philadelphia), $2.2 million to Delaware County (suburban Philadelphia), $2.05 million to Allegheny County (Pittsburgh), $863,000 to Centre County, $474,232 to Lancaster County, $471,000 to Berks County, and $148,000 to Erie County.
Ninety-three thousand two hundred and ninety-three votes (93,293), or 73.6 percent of Biden’s 126,649 vote margin gain in 2020 Pennsylvania, compared to Hillary Clinton in 2016, came from these seven counties and one city.
CTCL has refused to provide a breakdown of funding by counties in any state. Though press reports confirmed the CTCL funding of many of the counties identified by Breitbart as funded by CTCL in Pennsylvania, there was apparently no report in the press or by the CTCL of the $2.5 million grant made to Chester County, unanimously approved by the three member Chester County Commission on September 16, until Breitbart unearthed the details of the minutes of that board meeting. (Notably, the beginning date for the grant as initially approved was September 1, but a subsequent report (see page 37 of an obscure 41 page report of the agenda) for the October 8, 2020 meeting of the Chester County Commission showed the beginning date of the grant as June 1.)
Breitbart News contacted Chester County election officials and requested a breakdown of the use of proceeds of the $2.5 million grant from the CTCL, but has not received a response.
The analysis of the impact of Zuckerberg-funded “safe elections” grants from the CTCL to counties in Pennsylvania is similar to the results of Breitbart’s report of the impact of those funds on the electoral results in Georgia:
Facebook founder Mark Zuckeberg and his wife donated $350 million between September 1 and October 31 to the CTCL “safe elections” project, as Breitbart News reported.
Critics say those funds were used to privatize the administration of the 2020 election and help Democrats Get-Out-the-Vote.
Here’s a comparison of how the state and these seven counties and one city voted in 2016 and in 2020: (2020 election results as of 11:00 a.m. ET, Thursday, November 19, as reported by Real Clear Politics)
State of Pennsylvania
Donald Trump: 2,970,733
Hillary Clinton: 2,926,441
Margin of votes for Trump: 44,292
Joe Biden: 3,454,686
Donald Trump: 3,372,329
Margin of votes for Biden: 82,357
Net margin of votes gained by Biden 2020 vs. Hillary Clinton 2016: 126,649
Seven Pennsylvania Counties (plus the City of Philadelphia) That Received $18 Million from Zuckerberg-funded CTCL
Net margin of votes gained by Biden 2020 vs. Hillary Clinton 2016: 93,293, broken down as follows:
Delaware County (suburban Philadelphia)
2016
Hillary Clinton: 177,402
Donald Trump: 110,667
Clinton margin: 66,735
2020
Joe Biden: 206,709
Donald Trump: 118,639
Biden margin: 88,070
Net margin of votes gained by Biden 2020 vs. Hillary Clinton 2016: 21,335
Chester County (suburban Philadelphia)
2016
Hillary Clinton: 141,682
Donald Trump: 116,114
Clinton margin: 25,568
2020
Joe Biden: 182,372
Donald Trump: 128,565
Biden margin: 53,807
Net margin of votes gained by Biden 2020 vs. Hillary Clinton 2016: 28,239
Allegheny County (Pittsburgh)
2016
Hillary Clinton: 367,617
Donald Trump: 259,480
Clinton margin: 108,137
2020
Joe Biden: 429,065
Donald Trump: 282,324
Biden margin: 146,741
Centre County
2016
Hillary Clinton: 37,088
Donald Trump: 35,274
Clinton margin: 1,814
2020
Joe Biden: 40,054
Donald Trump: 36,371
Biden margin: 3,683
Lancaster County
2016
Hillary Clinton: 91,093
Donald Trump: 137,914
Trump margin: 46,821
2020
Joe Biden: 115,847
Donald Trump: 160,209
Trump margin: 44,362
Net margin of votes gained by Biden 2020 vs. Hillary Clinton 2016: 2,459
Berks County
2016
Hillary Clinton: 78,437
Donald Trump: 96,626
Trump margin: 18,189
2020
Joe Biden: 93,113
Donald Trump: 109,917
Trump margin: 16,804
Erie County
Hillary Clinton: 58,112
Donald Trump: 60,069
Trump margin: 1,957
2020
Joe Biden: 68,286
Donald Trump: 66,869
Biden margin: 1,417
Net margin of votes gained by Biden 2020 vs. Hillary Clinton 2016: 3,374
City of Philadelphia
2016
Hillary Clinton: 584,025
Donald Trump: 108,748
Clinton margin: 475,277
2020
Joe Biden: 604,175
Donald Trump: 132,870
Biden margin: 471,305
Net margin of votes gained by Biden 2020 vs. Hillary Clinton 2016: – 3,972 (negative 3,972)
Of the eight local governments in Pennsylvania that received grants from CTCL, only one–the City of Philadelphia–saw a decline in Joe Biden’s electoral results versus Donald Trump’s in 2020 compared to Hillary Clinton’s electoral results versus Donald Trump’s in 2016.