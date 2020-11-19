http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/brF_9-jwkT4/

Seventy-three percent of Joe Biden’s 126,649 vote margin gain in Pennsylvania, compared to Hillary Clinton’s performance in 2016, came from the seven counties and one city in Pennsylvania that received more than $18 million from the Mark Zuckerberg-funded Center for Technology and Civic Life (CTCL) “safe elections” project.

The CTCL provided more than $18 million in “safe elections” grants between September 1 and October 31 to at least seven counties and one city in Pennsylvania: $10 million to the City of Philadelphia, $2.5 million to Chester County (suburban Philadelphia), $2.2 million to Delaware County (suburban Philadelphia), $2.05 million to Allegheny County (Pittsburgh), $863,000 to Centre County, $474,232 to Lancaster County, $471,000 to Berks County, and $148,000 to Erie County.

Ninety-three thousand two hundred and ninety-three votes (93,293), or 73.6 percent of Biden’s 126,649 vote margin gain in 2020 Pennsylvania, compared to Hillary Clinton in 2016, came from these seven counties and one city.

CTCL has refused to provide a breakdown of funding by counties in any state. Though press reports confirmed the CTCL funding of many of the counties identified by Breitbart as funded by CTCL in Pennsylvania, there was apparently no report in the press or by the CTCL of the $2.5 million grant made to Chester County, unanimously approved by the three member Chester County Commission on September 16, until Breitbart unearthed the details of the minutes of that board meeting. (Notably, the beginning date for the grant as initially approved was September 1, but a subsequent report (see page 37 of an obscure 41 page report of the agenda) for the October 8, 2020 meeting of the Chester County Commission showed the beginning date of the grant as June 1.)

Breitbart News contacted Chester County election officials and requested a breakdown of the use of proceeds of the $2.5 million grant from the CTCL, but has not received a response.

The analysis of the impact of Zuckerberg-funded “safe elections” grants from the CTCL to counties in Pennsylvania is similar to the results of Breitbart’s report of the impact of those funds on the electoral results in Georgia:

Most of Joe Biden’s 221,751 vote margin gain in Georgia, compared to Hillary Clinton’s performance in 2016, came from three metropolitan Atlanta counties that received more than $15 million from the Mark Zuckerberg-funded Center for Technology and Civic Life (CTCL) “safe elections” project. Those three counties — Cobb, Fulton, and Gwinnett–accounted for 168,703 of Biden’s 221,751 vote margin gain, or 76 percent.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckeberg and his wife donated $350 million between September 1 and October 31 to the CTCL “safe elections” project, as Breitbart News reported.

Critics say those funds were used to privatize the administration of the 2020 election and help Democrats Get-Out-the-Vote.

Here’s a comparison of how the state and these seven counties and one city voted in 2016 and in 2020: (2020 election results as of 11:00 a.m. ET, Thursday, November 19, as reported by Real Clear Politics)

State of Pennsylvania

2016

Donald Trump: 2,970,733

Hillary Clinton: 2,926,441

Margin of votes for Trump: 44,292

2020

Joe Biden: 3,454,686

Donald Trump: 3,372,329

Margin of votes for Biden: 82,357

Net margin of votes gained by Biden 2020 vs. Hillary Clinton 2016: 126,649

Seven Pennsylvania Counties (plus the City of Philadelphia) That Received $18 Million from Zuckerberg-funded CTCL

Net margin of votes gained by Biden 2020 vs. Hillary Clinton 2016: 93,293, broken down as follows:

Delaware County (suburban Philadelphia)

2016

Hillary Clinton: 177,402

Donald Trump: 110,667

Clinton margin: 66,735

2020

Joe Biden: 206,709

Donald Trump: 118,639

Biden margin: 88,070

Net margin of votes gained by Biden 2020 vs. Hillary Clinton 2016: 21,335

Chester County (suburban Philadelphia)

2016

Hillary Clinton: 141,682

Donald Trump: 116,114

Clinton margin: 25,568

2020

Joe Biden: 182,372

Donald Trump: 128,565

Biden margin: 53,807

Net margin of votes gained by Biden 2020 vs. Hillary Clinton 2016: 28,239

Allegheny County (Pittsburgh)

2016

Hillary Clinton: 367,617

Donald Trump: 259,480

Clinton margin: 108,137

2020

Joe Biden: 429,065

Donald Trump: 282,324

Biden margin: 146,741



Centre County

2016

Hillary Clinton: 37,088

Donald Trump: 35,274

Clinton margin: 1,814

2020

Joe Biden: 40,054

Donald Trump: 36,371

Biden margin: 3,683



Lancaster County

2016

Hillary Clinton: 91,093

Donald Trump: 137,914

Trump margin: 46,821

2020

Joe Biden: 115,847

Donald Trump: 160,209

Trump margin: 44,362

Net margin of votes gained by Biden 2020 vs. Hillary Clinton 2016: 2,459



Berks County

2016

Hillary Clinton: 78,437

Donald Trump: 96,626

Trump margin: 18,189

2020

Joe Biden: 93,113

Donald Trump: 109,917

Trump margin: 16,804



Erie County

Hillary Clinton: 58,112

Donald Trump: 60,069

Trump margin: 1,957

2020

Joe Biden: 68,286

Donald Trump: 66,869

Biden margin: 1,417

Net margin of votes gained by Biden 2020 vs. Hillary Clinton 2016: 3,374

City of Philadelphia 2016 Hillary Clinton: 584,025 Donald Trump: 108,748 Clinton margin: 475,277 2020 Joe Biden: 604,175 Donald Trump: 132,870 Biden margin: 471,305 Net margin of votes gained by Biden 2020 vs. Hillary Clinton 2016: – 3,972 (negative 3,972)

Of the eight local governments in Pennsylvania that received grants from CTCL, only one–the City of Philadelphia–saw a decline in Joe Biden’s electoral results versus Donald Trump’s in 2020 compared to Hillary Clinton’s electoral results versus Donald Trump’s in 2016.

