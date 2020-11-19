https://thefederalist.com/2020/11/19/after-insulting-trump-voters-for-years-nyt-writer-complains-reaching-out-to-them-is-a-waste-of-time/

A New York Times contributor complained that those who voted for President Donald Trump this election refuse to have “productive conversations” with him. Unsurprisingly, it turns out this same writer has spent the better part of the last year insulting and mischaracterizing the very type of person he claims to have attempted to “reach out” to.

New York Times contributor and self-proclaimed member of his own “resistance,” Wajahat Ali, wrote an article published Thursday in which he explained these efforts to “reach out” were not actually listening or having conversations with Trump supporters, but offers to give politically-charged speeches to audiences in red states. He lamented these efforts were made impossible because many Trump voters have accepted the president as “an extension of their id, their culture, their values, their greed.”

“I assumed I could win over some Trump supporters whose frustrations and grievances had been manipulated by those intent on seeing people like me as invaders intent on replacing them,” he added.

He concludes the article by stating that attempting to contact Trump supporters is “not worth it” and encourages big tech censorship against conservatives and the president.

“Don’t waste your time reaching out to Trump voters like I did. Instead, invest your time organizing your community, registering new voters and supporting candidates who reflect progressive values that uplift everyone, not just those who wear MAGA hats, in local and state elections,” Ali wrote.

“Work also to protect Americans against lies and conspiracy theories churned out by the right-wing media and political ecosystem,” he added. “One step would be to continue pressuring social media giants like Twitter and Facebook to deplatform hatemongers, such as Steve Bannon, and censor disinformation.”

While Ali tries to characterize himself as someone who “tried” to have discussions with people who believe differently than him, he has consistently shown he has no interest in empathizing with conservatives.

Days after the Nov. 3 election, Ali, a Muslim, insulted Christian Americans claiming that they were “betraying everything [Jesus] fought and died for just to protect Trump.”

He then called Trump supporters “fragile” and said they are “scared of their own shadows bc it’s black.”

In 2019, Ali told CNN’s Anderson Cooper that Trump and “a part of his base” are racists who peddle white nationalism and supremacy. He even likened the president to the Pittsburgh synagogue shooter.



He repeated some of the same rhetoric, calling Trump a racist on MSNBC.



Earlier this year, Ali echoed the racism narrative, calling white Republican voters racists and claiming that they would choose to burn down their own house before renting it to someone who isn’t white.

He also claimed that Trump voters are in a cult full of “immense personal pain and suffering.”

At the beginning of the year, Ali joined CNN’s Don Lemon and guest Rick Wilson making fun of Trump supporters’ intelligence after one of them said Trump “couldn’t find Ukraine on a map if you had the letter ‘U’ and a picture of an actual, physical crane next to it.”

Ali joined in Wilson’s southern-accent mocking spiel, saying “you elitists, with your geography and your maps and your spelling.”

“Yeah, your readin’, your geography, knowing other countries, sipping your latte,” Ali added as Lemon cried tears of laughter.

Even after receiving backlash, Ali said he would not apologize for his crude behavior.

Ali also insulted Trump 2020 Campaign Senior Advisor for Strategy Steve Cortes, a Hispanic, telling him “they will never love you.”

Despite data showing otherwise, Ali actively promoted the idea that Trump and Republican governors caused surges of COVID-19 and “sacrificed their own people and their state’s safety during a pandemic just for Trump.”

In addition to some of his broadcasted and tweeted insults, Ali has also penned multiple articles accusing Trump of being authoritarian by creating “a uniquely hostile climate for individuals simply trying their best to do their job of reporting the news” or perpetuating the spread of white supremacy and radicalization in the United States.

“Trump has unpredictably emerged as a fickle, thin-skinned narcissist whose tiny fingers tweet perpetual victimhood, bile and hate against critics and enemies, real or imagined, even though he occupies the greatest seat of power and privilege,” he wrote in the Guardian in 2019.

Despite his public disdain for Trump and conservatives, Ali’s most recent article was lauded by the left and echoed by journalists from the Washington Post, Business Insider, the New York Times, and more.

“I could not agree more,” said Jennifer Rubin, a self-proclaimed “NeverTrump” opinion writer for the Washington Post.

