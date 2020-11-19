https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/franken-cnn-msnbc-allegations/2020/11/19/id/997830

Former Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., has returned to CNN and MSNBC after sexual misconduct allegations led to his resignation from the Senate.

Franken’s most recent appearance came during a Wednesday interview with Anderson Cooper on CNN’s “Full Circle” webcast, where he discussed the polarization in Congress and how the country can unite again. Mediaite reported he was not asked about the sexual misconduct claims.

Franken announced in 2017 that he was quitting the Senate after misconduct allegations from at least eight women, including one who said he had forcibly tried to kiss her.

Mediaite noted Franken had also written a column for CNN in July about how Joe Biden could win the election.

In addition, he has also made appearances on MSNBC, where he has commented on Biden and President Donald Trump.

After announcing his plans to resign from the Senate, Franken had said: “I may be leaving the Senate, but I’m not giving up my voice.”

