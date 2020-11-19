https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/19/alt-right-sen-tom-jedidiah-klansman-cotton-under-fire-for-denying-the-story-of-the-pilgrims-is-a-myth/

We saw this clip of Sen. Tom Cotton yesterday, but we had no idea how much it would blow up once The Hill picked it up. Cotton, who makes New York Times readers unsafe and gets opinion editors fired with his words, decided to speak up in defense of the Pilgrims on the Senate floor, and it did not go over well with the woke crowd.

No, no they can’t. Here’s “The Black Friend” author Frederick Joseph:

Of course, Rep. Ilhan Omar had to tweet something:

And here’s the late Malcolm X replying to Cotton:

And all of this is because Cotton called out the New York Times’ food section for calling the story of the Pilgrims a myth and a caricature. Guess the Pilgrims are canceled. Whatever:

