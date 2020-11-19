https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/19/alt-right-sen-tom-jedidiah-klansman-cotton-under-fire-for-denying-the-story-of-the-pilgrims-is-a-myth/

We saw this clip of Sen. Tom Cotton yesterday, but we had no idea how much it would blow up once The Hill picked it up. Cotton, who makes New York Times readers unsafe and gets opinion editors fired with his words, decided to speak up in defense of the Pilgrims on the Senate floor, and it did not go over well with the woke crowd.

The same @nytimes that gave us the debunked 1619 Project wants us to believe Thanksgiving is a “myth” and a “caricature.” That’s a lie. The American people can still have pride and confidence in our forebears. pic.twitter.com/jFdAcnuvUk — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) November 18, 2020

No, no they can’t. Here’s “The Black Friend” author Frederick Joseph:

The fact that overt white supremacist, Tom Cotton, ran unopposed by a Dem is a great example of why the party needs new leadership. https://t.co/2TBjor3JNm — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) November 19, 2020

If I wrote a character like Tom Cotton, and named him “Tom Cotton,” I would feel like a supremely lazy writer. He’s a cartoon of a racist Arkansas Republican, with a cartoon name. Rejected alternative names for Tom Cotton:

Billy-Bob Plantation

Jedidiah Klansman

Joe Slavery — David Avallone (@DAvallone) November 19, 2020

It literally is a caricature. And if the 1619 Project was in charge of recipes everyone knows it would be sweet potato pie, not pumpkin pie, @SenTomCotton. https://t.co/mxSfHKGx6t — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) November 19, 2020

Of course, Rep. Ilhan Omar had to tweet something:

When your sense of history doesn’t go beyond your 3rd grade coloring books and actual history terrifies you. https://t.co/gaVeDRgaMW — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 19, 2020

Oh, I’m not sure a debate with Tom Cotton would go especially well for Omar https://t.co/OBp6LKe9Rt — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 19, 2020

Always good to see Guy “ReAl CoNsErVaTiVeS hAtE tHe AlT-rIgHt” Benson show his true colors. https://t.co/au04ONY6yr — Goy Division/Jew Order (@ben_geier) November 19, 2020

Tom Cotton is not “alt right.” And suggesting that he’d beat a fellow elected official in a debate is not remotely revealing of anything ‘problematic,’ no matter how much your dim, broken brain may signal otherwise. https://t.co/nvS77yxhW2 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 19, 2020

Tom Cotton can take his culture war, shove it up his ass and hit “detonate.” — Natalie Finn (@natfinnonE) November 19, 2020

And here’s the late Malcolm X replying to Cotton:

Malcolm X to Tom Cotton: “Our forefathers weren’t the Pilgrims. We didn’t land on Plymouth Rock. The rock was landed on us. We were brought here against our will. We were not brought here to be made citizens.” https://t.co/yfixfXP0Ux pic.twitter.com/mU7yUvc7OS — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) November 19, 2020

And all of this is because Cotton called out the New York Times’ food section for calling the story of the Pilgrims a myth and a caricature. Guess the Pilgrims are canceled. Whatever:

As we head into the week of Thanksgiving, I’ll be giving thanks this year in particular to “our Pilgrim Fathers” and the timeless lessons they bequeathed to our great nation. https://t.co/W6jruFMQUm — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) November 18, 2020

