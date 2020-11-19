https://www.theepochtimes.com/america-is-talking-nov-19-trumps-legal-team-to-file-georgia-lawsuit-lincolns-gettysburg-address-anniversary_3586466.html

In this episode of America Is Talking, we invite back Jason M. Shepherd, chairman of the Cobb County Republican Party; and Garland Favorito, co-founder of Voters Organized for Trusted Election Results in Georgia to discuss ballot recount results and the impending lawsuit from President Donald Trump’s legal team.

Then, we celebrate the 157th Anniversary of President Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address with John Cribb, author of “Old Abe: A Novel”.

