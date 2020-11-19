https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/11/19/apologies-are-in-order-drew-holdens-latest-thread-masterpiece-decimates-dems-for-claiming-trump-would-weaponize-usps/

Remember when the Left was telling everyone Trump was going to WEAPONIZE the post office and use it to steal the election?!

This was of course after they spent four years claiming Russia had helped him steal the election in 2016.

And now that the Right is questioning the validity of the 2020 election they’re conspiracy theorists.

Yay 2020.

So that whole USPS thing was just a crazy conspiracy theory to get more people to mail in their ballots? Ya’ don’t say?

Good ol’ Fauxcahontas.

Democrats have always projected what they plan to do on others.

ZOOOOOMG!

*eye roll*

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

HOO boy.

She spent a lot of time in an elected capacity and probably got a little dumber during that time.

The.

Irony.

What a toughie.

Again, they love to project.

Which party is making lists of people to deprogram? Hint, it ain’t Republicans.

Pocan has been a doorknob for years.

Orange man bad!

GAWD they were (are) just horrible.

Did Joy ever figure out that whole Electoral College thing?

*snort*

We’re shocked!

Schmidt is truly a boil on the butt of humanity.

Coup.

Adorable.

At least this time Abramson didn’t write 400 tweets.

Navarro’s TDS is off the charts.

Re-establishing she’s the most broken of them all.

Heh.

Stupid and stupider.

Impressive.

Drew is right, but that doesn’t mean anything will change. They will continue to spout nonsense and lies and their vapid, emotional, thin-skinned, frothy-mouthed, chest-thumping base will continue to believe them.

***

Related:

Flat-out WRONG: S.E. Cupp goes after Gov. Kristi Noem for being ‘anti-mask’ and WHOA NELLY that’s some impressive backfire

OMG did Hell freeze over?! NYT admits Trump was right and Democrats were WRONG about one PRETTY big COVID regulation

OOF! Blue-check toolbag learns the HARD WAY why you don’t threaten 75 million Trump supporters with ‘deprogramming’

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...