https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/awful-trump-team-press-conference-can-hear-liberals-hot-mic-laughing-fking-rudys-hair-dye-video/

The Trump Campaign held a historic press conference today in Washington DC.

The Trump campaign accused the Democrat Party of stealing ballots, blocking observers, and changing computer results through algorithms in the 2020 election.

This is exactly what The Gateway Pundit, with assistance from our excellent sources, has been reporting for several days now.

The video was airing live on The Trump Campaign YouTube Channel.

Then during the presser you can hear some liberal hack on hot mic say, “You see f**king Rudy’s hair dye?”

This was broadcast on the Campaign’s official YouTube stream.

on the official donald trump youtube stream they accidentally left their audio on and you can hear the team there say “you see fucking rudy’s hair dye dripping down his face?” pic.twitter.com/LV6P5vw5jt — Oliver Willis (@owillis) November 19, 2020

