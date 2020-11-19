https://www.dailywire.com/news/bette-midler-curses-out-kayleigh-mcenany-on-twitter

Actress Bette Midler fired off a vulgar tweet to White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Wednesday after McEnany mentioned allegations of voter fraud in Michigan.

“With all due respect, Kayleigh, go f–k yourself. IMHO, Harvard has a lot to answer for,” Midler tweeted.

With all due respect, Kayleigh, go fuck yourself. IMHO, Harvard has a lot to answer for. https://t.co/FkEeNaBTst — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) November 18, 2020

Midler was responding to an earlier tweet in which McEnany, touting her upcoming interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, wrote, “After presenting 234 pages of sworn affidavits raising allegations of fraud in Wayne County, Michigan voting, the Wayne County Board of Canvassers has DECLINED to certify their portion of the Michigan vote.”

McEnany was referencing the two Republicans in Michigan on the Wayne County Board of Canvassers who filed affidavits seeking to rescind their votes to certify the county’s election results, citing threats and harassment they received. As The Daily Wire reported:

The Republicans argued in their affidavits that their Democratic colleagues allegedly reneged on a promise to audit votes in Detroit. Aside from apparently being misled, the Republicans also claimed to have received threats and harassment from Democrats and community members. Republican William C. Hartmann’s affidavit, for example, notes that he and fellow Republican Monica Palmer “were berated and ridiculed by members of the public and other board members.” “This conduct included specious claims that I was racially motivated in my decision,” he said. “The public ostracism continued for hours …” Palmer’s affidavit noted of threats she received to herself and her family. “After the vote, public comment period began and dozens of people made personal remarks against me and Mr. Hartmann,” Palmer said. “The comments made accusations of racism and threatened me and members of my family. The public comment continued for over two hours and I felt pressured to continue the meeting without a break.”

Like many of her colleagues in the entertainment industry, Midler has been a frequent critic of President Donald Trump and his supporters. Earlier this year, in the wake of his acquittal during his impeachment trial in the Senate, Middler responded in all caps to a joking tweet from Trump that suggested he would never leave office.

“HE PINNED THIS,” she tweeted. “YOU THINK THIS IS A JOKE, DON’T YOU? IT’S NOT. HE MEANS IT. HE WILL CHANGE THE RULES AND HIS ENABLERS WILL LET HIM. IF HE WINS AGAIN, HE WILL RULE YOU UNTIL HE DIES, YOU DIE, OR BOTH. THEN…YOU’LL GET IVANKA.”

HE PINNED THIS. YOU THINK THIS IS A JOKE, DON’T YOU? IT’S NOT. HE MEANS IT. HE WILL CHANGE THE RULES AND HIS ENABLERS WILL LET HIM. IF HE WINS AGAIN, HE WILL RULE YOU UNTIL HE DIES, YOU DIE, OR BOTH. THEN…YOU’LL GET IVANKA. https://t.co/qdx1bZme80 — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) February 6, 2020

Actor Alec Baldwin similarly sent out a nasty message to the president recently. As The Daily Wire reported:

Actor and frequent Trump critic Alec Baldwin on Sunday called for President Donald Trump to be buried in a Nazi graveyard in a grave adorned with a swastika. “Bury Trump in a Nazi graveyard and put a swastika on his grave,” Baldwin tweeted. “The majority of Americans made the right choice. Trump is a maniac.” Baldwin, who often portrays the president on “Saturday Night Live,” has criticized Trump for not conceding the presidential election, as well as others who question its legitimacy.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

