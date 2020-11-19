https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/biden-deputy-chief-of-staff-wants-mandatory-buybacks-of-legal-weapons/

Biden deputy chief of staff touted ‘mandatory buybacks’ of legal shotguns

Jennifer O’Malley Dillon previously served as Biden’s campaign manager – but before that, she managed Beto O’Rourke’s 2020 campaign until he withdrew from the race. The former Texas congressman declared during a Sept. 2019 primary debate: “Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47.”

A few weeks later, O’Malley Dillon appeared in a video, posted on O’Rourke’s YouTube channel, touting the campaign’s plan for “mandatory” buybacks of certain firearms, in addition to a new ban on assault-style weapons.

“We are actually the only campaign with a plan…that supports mandatory buybacks of weapons of war,” she says in the video. “An assault weapon ban is very, very important, and we need to have it. But that only takes weapons of war off the streets in the future. It does nothing for weapons of war that are currently out there.”

She estimated the mandatory buyback would affect “15 or 16 million” guns.