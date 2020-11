https://www.oann.com/biden-set-to-meet-friday-with-top-democratic-leaders-in-congress/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=biden-set-to-meet-friday-with-top-democratic-leaders-in-congress

November 19, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President-elect Joe Biden is scheduled to meet on Friday with House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, according to a Pelosi aide.

No further details were available.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle and Richard Cowan; Editing by Chris Reese)

