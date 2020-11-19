https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/biden-transition-team-called-netanyahu-asshole-villain/
About The Author
Related Posts
Mathematically improbable…
November 17, 2020
All the crazy shite Biden has said…
November 2, 2020
Sidney Powell — ‘I’m going to release the Kraken…I’m going to expose every one of them’
November 14, 2020
134 felony charges for mail-in voter fraud in Texas…
September 27, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy