Jennifer O’Malley Dillon, tapped by the Biden transition team to be deputy chief of staff in a new administration, has expressed her full support for not only banning commonly-owned firearms, but confiscating them from legal gun owners as well.

Fox News reports that Dillon, who served as Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke’s campaign manager before switching to the Biden campaign after O’Rourke’s departure from the Democratic primary, embraced O’Rourke’s plan to confiscate millions of legally-purchased rifles and guns defined as “assault weapons.”

The former Texas congressman declared during a Sept. 2019 primary debate: “Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47.” “We are actually the only campaign with a plan…that supports mandatory buybacks of weapons of war,” she says in the video. “An assault weapon ban is very, very important, and we need to have it. But that only takes weapons of war off the streets in the future. It does nothing for weapons of war that are currently out there.” She estimated the mandatory buyback would affect “15 or 16 million” guns.

According to the latest estimates by the National Shooting Sports Foundation, it’s actually closer to 20-million, neither Dillon, O’Rourke, or Biden himself have said how they plan to implement and enforce their desired gun ban. Biden’s plan, as detailed on his campaign website, would require the owners of so-called assault weapons and large capacity magazines to either hand them over to the government in exchange for an undefined amount of cash, register those items under the National Firearms Act, or risk a ten-year prison sentence for possession of an unregistered NFA item.

As we pointed out the other day, besides the glaringly obvious constitutional issues with Biden’s gun ban, there are also some big logistical problems with his not-so-bright idea.

Obviously, a lot of Americans aren’t going to hand over their guns and magazines. Let’s say half of the current owners of these items decide instead that they’re going to register their rifles and various magazines with the government under the National Firearms Act. How exactly is the ATF going to deal with the flood of applications? In 2016, the agency processed about 2.5-million NFA forms. If just half of the guns and magazines that fall under Biden’s proposed ban were to be registered with the ATF, they’d be faced with an avalanche of 86-million forms to process. It would take years to clear out the backlog, and in the meantime, what happens to those gun owners who haven’t been yet been approved to maintain possession of their guns and magazines when the ban would take effect? There’s another logistical nightmare looming for gun-banners if they try to put Biden’s ban into effect. According to Biden himself, owners of “high capacity” magazines would be able to register them under the NFA, but he never explains how that would be possible. Magazines aren’t serialized, and there’s no real way to identify a particular magazine that would make it possible to register one.

With Biden’s proposed gun ban, the devil isn’t just in the details. The very idea of trying to strip Americans of their constitutional right to keep and bear some of the most commonly-owned arms in America is hellaciously bad, but Biden’s surrounding himself with lackeys who truly believe they’re on the side of the angels with their confiscation plans. I still believe that if Biden takes office, he’s not going to have the votes to get his gun ban through Congress, but it’s become clear that Democrats plan to weaponize the executive branch to target as many firearms as they can, as well as the Americans who own them.

