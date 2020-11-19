https://www.dailywire.com/news/blithering-madwoman-found-wandering-through-u-s-capitol-is-re-elected-speaker-of-the-house-satire

The Democrats have re-elected Nancy Pelosi as House Speaker.

Discussing the move with reporters, one Democrat congressman who asked to remain anonymous while wearing a fake mustache in a dark room with all the reporters facing away from him with their eyes closed, explained the move, saying, “Now that we’ll be working with President Joe Biden we wanted a leader who speaks his language, namely incomprehensible rambling trailing off into bizarre non-sequiters followed by aggressive looks as if something meaningful has been said.”

Accepting the speaker’s gavel, Pelosi said, “This is a great day for whatever country we’re in. I was gratified to win this vote even though I couldn’t be present for it because I walked into a broom closet by mistake and was gossiping with a friend for two hours before I realized she was actually a mop.”

“I have to say, she was surprisingly intelligent for a cleaning implement and I’m hoping to enlist her in running whatever organization I’ve just been made the head of,” she added.

Speaker Pelosi then announced her first bill of the new session which would create the post of Person Who Wipes Off Her Lipstick After She Accidentally Draws A Mouth On Her Forehead.

Another high-ranking Democrat who asked to remain anonymous while speaking from an undisclosed location from a burner phone equipped with an electronic voice changer while holding a handkerchief over his or possibly her mouth, told reporters “We thought Nancy Pelosi was the best choice for Speaker because she’s completely out of her mind and she not only screwed up every aspect of the last election but spent the last two hours in the closet trading gossip with a mop. Who else would want the job of leading an institution that hasn’t actually done anything since 1985?”

The interview came to a sudden end when police rushed into the Capitol to protect Pelosi who had complained of being attacked by a madwoman with a gavel before she realized she was hitting herself in the head.

