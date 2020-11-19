https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/boom-election-fraud-expert-russ-ramsland-files-affidavit-showing-physical-impossibility-election-results-michigan/

The affidavit from Russell Ramsland of Allied Security Systems concerning the election fraud that took place in the 2020 election in Michigan was released. In the affidavit Ramsland shows the physical improbabilities of the election results there.



Below is the Twitter thread from @Kanekoa discussing Ramsland’s affidavit:

Russell Ramsland from Allied Security Operations Group (asog.us) filed an affidavit today. Follow along.

"My colleagues and I… have studied… the November 3, 2020, election results. Based on the significant anomalies and red flags that we have observed, we believe there is a significant probability that election results have been manipulated…"

"There are a stunning 3,276 precincts where the Presidential Votes Cast compared to the Estimated Voters based on Reported Statistics ranges from 84% to 350%… reveals 431,954 excess ballots.. This pattern strongly suggests that the *additive algorithm* was activated."

4/ “Until the tabulated voter turnout reached approximately 83%, Trump was generally winning between 55% and 60% of every turnout point. Then, after the counting was closed at 2:00 am, the situation dramatically reserved itself, starting with a series of impossible spikes.”

5/ “The final red flag is perhaps the greatest. In the data are 4 spikes totaling 384, 733 ballots allegedly processed in a combined interval of only 2 hours and 38 minutes. This is physically impossible given the available equipment at the 4 reference locations.”

"Wayne County uses Dominion Equipment, where 46 out of 47 precincts/townships display a highly unlikely 96%_ as the number of votes cast, using the Secretary of State's number of voters in the precint/township; and 25 of those 7 precincts/townships show 100% turnout."

"This pattern strongly suggests both the additive algorithm (a feature enhancement referred to as "ranking choice voting algorithm" or "RCV") was activated in the code… as well as batch processing of blank votes… where 74,119 more ballots were cast than the capacity."

8/ The *additive algorithm* as shown in the Democracy Suite EMS Results Tally and Reporting User Guide, Chapter 11, Settings 11.2.2. It reads in part, "RCV METHOD: This will select the specific method of tabulating RCV votes to elect a winner." Mr. Ramsland warned about the voting machines before the election: DOMINION. "We began to look and realized how easy it is to change votes." Election security expert @RussRamsland has performed many investigations on US election machines. The most *shocking* thing about this interview is it took place just days BEFORE the election. Now we have physical improbabilities along with the statistical improbabilities we have uncovered. This election was fixed for Joe Biden.

