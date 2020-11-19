https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/boom-sidney-powell-drops-moab-algorighm-plugged-steal-votes-president-trump-election-video/

This is just what we have been reporting at The Gateway Pundit.

Democrats stole the election by voter fraud and ballot fraud based on the Dominion-Smartmatic voting machines.

During Thursday’s presser Sidney Powell dropped a MOAB on the deep state and Democrat Party!

Powell accused leftist operatives of rigging an election for Joe Biden using computer algorithms via the Dominion and Smartmatic voting machines.

THIS WAS EPIC!

