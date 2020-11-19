https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/breaking-exclusive-steal-massive-expert-reveals-hundreds-thousands-trump-votes-shifted-biden-election-night/

Another brilliant mind on the Internet revealed how votes were shifted from President Trump to Biden in the 2020 election.  This Internet sleuth shared his results on Twitter.

This is what the Trump team just announced today at their press conference!

An expert on twitter with the name @redpillx2 shared his results on Twitter on how the 2020 election was fixed for Joe Biden.

We agree with his overall thesis – this is 2020 – the major election fraud occurred in the data maintained and massaged within the voting system.

Looking at dead people voting is good, but the gorilla sleeps in the data, the machines and the software:

This analysis shows votes coming from Trump or through the Third Party Candidates and eventually landing in Biden’s bucket:

The data can be seen in the JSON files from the data from the New York Times available all over the web now.  This is the same data we used in our observations of votes stolen, votes dropped and results showing patterns which were statistically impossible:

The fraud occurred in every state:

And as we all know, they needed to cheat so bad they had to unplug everything and re-calibrate because President Trump was crushing it! (We have provided evidence of this in what we call the “Drop and Roll”:

Here’s how it happened. Wisconsin is in this example:

In Pennsylvania, another example.  This method would be hidden because Big Media didn’t report on Third Party results.  In PA 200,000 votes show moving to Biden:

Here’s Georgia – more of the same:

They really wanted Texas. Maybe this is why they waited so long to call it – to get all their transfers in place? Regardless, over 170,000 votes identified moving to Biden:

In Florida there is evidence they moved 156,000 votes to Biden but he still got crushed:

Here is New Jersey showing 79,000 votes shifted to Biden:

Here is some activity in Washington:

Perhaps Democrats pushing to shut down Thanksgiving is partially so people don’t get together and share what we are finding?

We have obtained the script and and are in the process of validating.  So far we have no reason to suggest it is not working.  This was the largest scandal in US history.

