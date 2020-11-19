https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/breaking-exclusive-steal-massive-expert-reveals-hundreds-thousands-trump-votes-shifted-biden-election-night/

Another brilliant mind on the Internet revealed how votes were shifted from President Trump to Biden in the 2020 election. This Internet sleuth shared his results on Twitter.

This is what the Trump team just announced today at their press conference!

An expert on twitter with the name @redpillx2 shared his results on Twitter on how the 2020 election was fixed for Joe Biden.

We agree with his overall thesis – this is 2020 – the major election fraud occurred in the data maintained and massaged within the voting system.

TRENDING: HUGE! Attorney Sidney Powell CONFIRMS Alleged Dominion Servers in Germany Were Confiscated — VIDEO

Looking at dead people voting is good, but the gorilla sleeps in the data, the machines and the software:

People chasing ballots, IMHO, are barking up the wrong tree; this is 2020 not 1980. Messing with paper leaves witnesses and evidence, but messing with computer tabulations can be systemically done and without a trail. — sεαη (@redpillx2) November 19, 2020

This analysis shows votes coming from Trump or through the Third Party Candidates and eventually landing in Biden’s bucket:

Just for clarification: These aren’t VOTE TOTALS these are votes that moved… The totals are in the files most of them are in the millions. So, basically what you are seeing is a ‘difference’ of votes not who ‘won’. Why are the votes moving like this? You tell me! 😀 — sεαη (@redpillx2) November 19, 2020

The data can be seen in the JSON files from the data from the New York Times available all over the web now. This is the same data we used in our observations of votes stolen, votes dropped and results showing patterns which were statistically impossible:

The data is here in json format: https://t.co/HK9x6ZikZE Others probably make this prettier, but not me. I’m just able to massage tiny scripts to spit things back to me. This is here for transparency purposes. This is NYT’s Edison data – I do not own it. It’s on the web already. — sεαη (@redpillx2) November 19, 2020

The fraud occurred in every state:

It’s every state. Literally every single one. Just to clarify. https://t.co/iVCzlx4yRv — sεαη (@redpillx2) November 19, 2020

And as we all know, they needed to cheat so bad they had to unplug everything and re-calibrate because President Trump was crushing it! (We have provided evidence of this in what we call the “Drop and Roll”:

They didn’t just cheat this election. They needed to cheat it so hard they needed to unplug it at 2am (EST) to catch up. — sεαη (@redpillx2) November 19, 2020

Here’s how it happened. Wisconsin is in this example:

.@realDonaldTrump – This is how the cheat happens. This is data from NYT election feed run through a little script that tracks how the votes have moved. This is Wisconsin… They pile it all up on the third party candidate then bounce it to Biden. Every time… pic.twitter.com/NwfJeVH3Ti — sεαη (@redpillx2) November 19, 2020

In Pennsylvania, another example. This method would be hidden because Big Media didn’t report on Third Party results. In PA 200,000 votes show moving to Biden:

Here is the same pattern in PA. Votes are moved from Trump and Biden to Third party, and then laundered to Biden through the 3rd party. No doubt they’re doing this because most MSM don’t even show the 3rd party total. pic.twitter.com/XkQt0MqF4h — sεαη (@redpillx2) November 19, 2020

Here’s Georgia – more of the same:

This is the ‘pump’ and dump on GA. They moved votes from Trump to Biden or Third Party, and then looted the Third Party and gave the votes to Biden. pic.twitter.com/gkmIkabOl1 — sεαη (@redpillx2) November 19, 2020

They really wanted Texas. Maybe this is why they waited so long to call it – to get all their transfers in place? Regardless, over 170,000 votes identified moving to Biden:

They really wanted Biden to win Texas. Here they moved 175k votes from the Third party laundry machine to him. Probably the highest amount of cheating I’ve seen in the election night reporting. pic.twitter.com/1kS3CzzCnZ — sεαη (@redpillx2) November 19, 2020

In Florida there is evidence they moved 156,000 votes to Biden but he still got crushed:

Second highest vote move here in FL. (156k) I guess they really wanted Sleepy Joe to win here too. Apparently, the cheating wasn’t enough. pic.twitter.com/26H5gi24u5 — sεαη (@redpillx2) November 19, 2020

Here is New Jersey showing 79,000 votes shifted to Biden:

Here is some activity in Washington:

Per request: WA Same pattern, magically all the 3rd party votes go to Biden. (practically anyway!) pic.twitter.com/yhkQdZtSAf — sεαη (@redpillx2) November 19, 2020

Perhaps Democrats pushing to shut down Thanksgiving is partially so people don’t get together and share what we are finding?

Just a hint… but….. The reason they don’t want to do Thanksgiving or Xmas has nothing to do with the infinitesimally small chance you’ll get COVID. It’s one of the few times you can talk about facts with your friends and families for hours without them moderating. — sεαη (@redpillx2) November 19, 2020

We have obtained the script and and are in the process of validating. So far we have no reason to suggest it is not working. This was the largest scandal in US history.



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

