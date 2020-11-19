https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-newsom-announces-nightly-stay-at-home-curfew-covering-majority-of-californians

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) issued a stay-at-home nightly curfew order on Thursday afternoon covering the majority of California’s 40 million residents, a move that comes as the Thanksgiving holiday quickly approaches.

Newsom said it would apply to “non-essential work” and “gatherings” in California counties inside the state’s “purple tier,” a category used to designate “widespread” coronavirus risk level. About 94% of the state’s population of 40 million resides in a purple-tier county.

The Democratic governor called the curfew a response to the rise in coronavirus cases across the state, and said it will go into effect on Saturday and apply from 10pm to 5 am for the next month. The governor’s office described the order in a press release as “the same as the March Stay at Home Order, but applied only between 10 PM and 5 AM and only in purple tier counties that are seeing the highest rates of positive cases and hospitalizations.”

Due to the rise in #COVID19 cases, CA is issuing a limited Stay at Home Order. Non-essential work and gatherings must stop from 10pm-5am in counties in the purple tier. This will take effect at 10pm on Saturday and remain for 1 month. Together–we can flatten the curve again. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 19, 2020

“The virus is spreading at a pace we haven’t seen since the start of this pandemic, and the next several days and weeks will be critical to stop the surge. We are sounding the alarm,” said Newsom in a statement. “It is crucial that we act to decrease transmission and slow hospitalizations before the death count surges. We’ve done it before and we must do it again.”

