The two Republicans in Michigan who are on the Wayne County Board of Canvassers reportedly want to rescind their votes after they voted to certify the county’s election results late last night after initially voting to not certify the results, which led to a 2-2 deadlock.

USA Today reporter Donovan Slack tweeted out a screenshot of an affidavit from Monica Palmer, the Republican chair of the committee, stating that based on allegations that she made in the affidavit, she wanted to “rescind my prior vote to certify Wayne County elections.”

New from Michigan: Now Wayne County Republicans want to “rescind” their votes to certify election results… pic.twitter.com/2tgT70JuHo — Donovan Slack (@DonovanSlack) November 19, 2020

CBS News reporter Adam Brewster confirmed the news, writing that the affidavit was signed tonight at 9:33 p.m.

NEW: Monica Palmer, the GOP Chair of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers, has signed an affidavit saying she wants to rescind her vote to certify the county’s election results. It was signed at 9:33pm tonight. pic.twitter.com/1TG7nH0bd1 — Adam Brewster (@adam_brew) November 19, 2020

Fox News producer Sean Langille tweeted out a screenshot of the affidavit from canvasser William C. Hartmann where Hartmann claimed that he was berated, faced ridicule, and was accused of being a racist.

MORE: Wayne County MI GOP canvasser rescinds vote to certify election, claims he was berated and faced ridicule by other board members and pushes back on claims of racism pic.twitter.com/zFASNeuSYm — Sean Langille (@SeanLangille) November 19, 2020

It was not immediately clear if they would actually be able to rescind their votes.

