https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/breaking-rudy-giuliani-calls-682770-mail-ballots-thrown-due-fraud/

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, Attorney Sidney Powell, and Jenna Ellis held a press conference on Thursday calling for 682,770 ballots to be thrown out in Pennsylvania due to voter fraud.

Philadelphia officials BLOCKED GOP election observers from observing the counting of ballots after election day.

Democrats were able to “find” one million ballots in the next 48 hours!

This was a stolen election and everyone knows it!

