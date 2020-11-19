https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fb76970fcf548787cfe9790
Orlando Hall, convicted of kidnapping and raping a 16-year-old Texas girl before dousing her with gasoline and burying her alive, was executed Thursday….
The abduction of a Thai activist in Cambodia has sparked protests and calls for justice for him and others gone missing….
Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, leaders of the Democratic Party’s left wing, are at risk of being excluded from the senior ranks of President-elect Joe Biden’s administration as the incoming pres…
A new lockdown over South Australia is set to be lifted after officials revealed the restrictions were brought on the basis of a deliberate “lie” told to contact tracers, prompting a “fuming” rebuke f…
Azerbaijan army takes over one of three districts Armenia agreed to give back in disputed region as part of peace deal….