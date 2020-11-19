https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/california-gov-newsoms-coronavirus-curfew-starts-saturday?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

California’s coronavirus curfew imposed by Gov. Gavin Newsom starts Saturday.

The Democratic governor imposed the overnight curfew for nearly all residents as a result a surge in the virus throughout the state and across the country that threatens to overwhelm California’s health care system.

The curfew in California, the country’s most populous state, requires people who are not on essential errands to stay home from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through at least until Dec. 21.

The curfew covers 94% of the state’s nearly 40 million residents. It’s in place in 41 of the state’s 58 counties that have the most significant increases in virus cases and face the most severe restrictions under California’s four-tier system for reopening the economy, according to the Associated Press.

