https://redstate.com/jenniferoo/2020/11/19/california-leading-the-way-to-death-of-innovation-n282045
About The Author
Related Posts
Trump is now within a half percent of winning Arizona and software glitches in PA are reportedly going Trump’s way
November 10, 2020
BREAKING: SCOTUS Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Dead at 87
September 18, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy