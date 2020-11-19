https://www.dailywire.com/news/candace-cameron-bure-sex-is-something-to-be-celebrated-as-a-christian

“Fuller House” actress Candace Cameron Bure is on a mission to highlight the joys of sex in marriage.

Two months after a cadre of Christians expressed outrage on social media over a cheeky photo she posted of her husband, Valeri, playfully cupping her breast, Candace Cameron Bure said that sex is something to be celebrated in marriage.

“[Sex] is something to be celebrated as a Christian,” Bure said on the “Confessions Of A Crappy Christian Podcast.” “Sex doesn’t stop once you get married. Sex is the blessing of marriage, and I hate when Christians are like, ‘No! You have to pretend like you’ve never had sex’ and ‘We only know that you’ve had sex three times because you’ve had three children.’”

The former co-host of “The View” said that she feels “sad” over the skewed attitude about sex that exists in some parts of the American Christian community.

“So sometimes there’s a skew about sex that — within the Christian community — that I get really sad about,” she said, as reported by Fox News. “Because if we are to promise ourselves for one another and preach saving yourself for marriage, then sex needs to be celebrated within marriage, and it’s not to be shameful.”

Growing up, Bure said that sex was never discussed in her household, and that she regularly discusses it with her children.

“I lived in such a fear of like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m not supposed to be a sexual person because I have to save myself, God is going to think negatively of me if I’m having sex…’” she said.

“I probably annoy my kids, again, because I have talked about sex with them their whole lives,” she added. “I just make it a part of everyday conversation.”

In September, a vocal minority of Evangelical Christians criticized Candace Cameron Bure for posting a goofy PDA photo with her husband of over 20 years that showed him appearing to cup her breast. At the time, the “Fuller House” actress issued a non-apology, telling people to lighten up.

“For all of the Christians that are questioning my post with my husband’s hand on my boob — my husband of 24 years — thinking it was inappropriate, it makes me laugh because it’s my husband,” she said. “We have so much fun together.”

“He can touch me any time he wants, and I hope he does. This is what a healthy, good marriage and relationship is all about,” she continued. “I’m sorry if it offended you — I’m actually not sorry. I’m glad we have fun together after so many years. He can touch me all day long.”

Shortly thereafter, the actress told Fox News that she was never trying to make a statement, expressing dismay that married couples have to pretend they no longer have sexual attraction.

“I love the fact that so many people had an opinion on it. It made me laugh because I wasn’t trying to make a statement,” she said. “This is just how my husband and I are. You know, we adore each other and we still have fun and we’re spicy together.”

“We have a playful, loving marriage and I think that’s why we’re still married 24 years later,” she continued. “But I did respond because I always get bummed out when people have been married for so long and then I feel like the joke is always like, ‘oh, we’re married – so that means we don’t have sex anymore.’ And it’s kind of like that a lot. And so I thought it was just a cute, funny picture and it was playful and it’s very much reflective of our personalities in real life.”

