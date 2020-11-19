https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/cdc-deaths-toll-deaths/2020/11/19/id/997932

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest weekly forecast projects the COVID-19 death toll to reach between 276,000 and 298,000 over the next three weeks.

Governors in Washington State, Oregon, New Mexico, Kentucky, Michigan, New York and New Jersey have rolled out new COVID-19 restrictions due to spikes in cases.

The U.S. has reported more than 11.5 million coronavirus infections and more than 250,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The global totals are 56.4 million cases and 1.35 million deaths.

CDC COVID-19 incident manager Henry Walke on Thursday advised people against traveling to see friends and family during the Thanksgiving holiday.

”As we’re seeing exponential growth in cases, and the opportunity to translocate disease or infection from one part of the country to another, leads to our recommendation to avoid travel at this time,” Walke said.

The University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation last Thursday projected the number of COVID-19 related deaths to nearly double by March 1, 2021, to 438,941.

Pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and Moderna in recent days announced vaccines that are 95% effective in combating COVID-19, which has raised hopes around the world that vaccines may help put an end to the pandemic.

