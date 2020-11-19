https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/ceo-dan-price-goes-off-pandemic-lockdowns-destroy-small-businesses-profits-global-corporations-soar/

Dan Price is the CEO of the online credit card processing company Gravity Payments which he started while a student. Dan became famous after he raised his company’s minimum wage to $70,000, and slashed his wage from $1.1 million to $70,000.

On Thursday Dan Price went off on the pandemic lockdowns and how it is ruining small businesses and making the global corporations more powerful.

The Coronavirus may end up killing more jobs and businesses than people.

But why should the tech giants and globalists give a damn?

According to Dan, Amazon is doing great — profit is up 100%, Walmart: profit up 80%, Target: profit up 80%, Lowe’s: profit up 74%, Microsoft, Facebook, Apple, Google: stock at record high.Small businesses: 21% closed; revenue for rest down 30%. They’re gonna go extinct in the lockdown without help.

Wealth increase in the pandemic for founder/CEOs of Amazon: $91 billion, Walmart: $38B, Google: $37B, Microsoft: $33B, Facebook: $28B, Nike: $8B, Apple: $8B. Small businesses: collectively lost over $200 billion. We’re witnessing a record wealth transfer

MLB owners have laid off hundreds of workers. Yes, their revenue fell last season.

But in the last decade, the average team value has grown 277% to $1.9 billion, while revenues grew 204%

Why didn’t those billionaires save like regular people are told to?

MLB owners have laid off hundreds of workers. Yes, their revenue fell last season. But in the last decade, the average team value has grown 277% to $1.9 billion, while revenues grew 204% Why didn’t those billionaires save like regular people are told to?https://t.co/jKrZxyuoFO — Dan Price (@DanPriceSeattle) November 19, 2020

